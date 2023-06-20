Watch: Indian woman calls dog home with clothes hanger in hand like a true Asian mom

[Source]

An Indian woman went viral on TikTok after a user filmed her calling her loose Pomeranian dog back home while holding a clothes hanger.

Key details: The video, which only runs for 14 seconds, has garnered over 823,000 views since it was uploaded to TikTok by user @fttinnabilh last week.

What the video shows: Although it is impossible to make out what is happening audibly in the video as there is music playing over it, the woman can be seen apparently slightly scolding her Pomeranian dog that was outside their home to go back inside.

As the woman stands outside their house with a hanger in hand, her dog comically jogs towards her with its tiny paws and then goes inside the house without any issues.

Reactions: Many TikTok users found the video amusing, especially because of how the dog obeyed the woman when she told the pooch to come back, while others were more focused on how she did it while also holding a hanger.

“Asian parents and their parenting skills,” one user wrote, while another commented, “The most powerful weapon of Asian mom…”

“I don’t know how many times I [repeatedly] watch this video. So cute! Moms and hangers can’t be separated,” another TikTok user commented.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user could not help notice the two birds sitting outside the home. They wrote, “that [sic] 2 birds shocked. Mind voice like, ‘should we go inside, too, or just fly?’”

