Watch: Indiana police stop Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger twice

The suspect in a quadruple homicide on the University of Idaho campus was stopped twice by police in Indiana on Dec. 15.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger was driving from his apartment near Washington State University to his family home in Pennsylvania weeks after the murders when he was pulled over twice while passing through Indiana.

The interactions with police were caught on bodycam video.

