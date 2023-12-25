Watch: Inflatable Christmas decoration comes to life to chase Florida delivery driver
TAMPA, Fla. - It's a Christmas miracle! One Florida delivery driver was in for a big surprise when an inflatable gingerbread man decoration came to life before his very eyes.
Video shared on social media showed a Florida woman dressing up in an inflatable ginger bread man costume and inflating herself before startling an unsuspecting Amazon delivery driver.
The driver quickly delivers the package at its intended location before returning to his van, at which point the Christmas decoration springs into action!
She sprints toward the driver, catching him by surprise. They both laugh at which point he says, "you scared the h*** out of me."
The recorder of the video told Storyful she was trying to prank her Amazon driver and was told she ‘made his day.’