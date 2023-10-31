Watch: Iranian man stacks four watermelons to break world record

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A civil engineering professor from Iran put his skills to the test by stacking four watermelons vertically and earning a Guinness World Record for his efforts.

Ashkan Rohollah Doshmanziari, 43, a civil engineering professor and owner of a construction company, became the first person to meet Guinness World Records' minimum requirement for the melon-stacking record, which has been listed since 2015 but never broken.

Doshmanziari said he has been stacking watermelons since he was a young child on his father's farm.

"Everything I see at the right time and place, I try to stack them," he said. "In general, I like the arrangement and order of things on top of each other for beauty, stability, and challenging myself."

The feat actually marks Doshmanziari's second melon-related world record -- he earned the title for fastest time to crush three watermelons between the thighs (male) with a time of 10.88 seconds in 2017.

New record: Most watermelons stacked vertically - 4 by Rohollah Doshmanziari (Iran) pic.twitter.com/o9VtQEze9T— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 31, 2023