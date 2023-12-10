Watch ISS astronaut speak with Nobel Prize winners on Dec. 11

The international space station at a distance with solar panels shining against black space. earth is below.

Some of this year's Nobel Prize winners will make a call to space on Monday (Dec. 11), and you can watch online for free.

Two European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts — one of them here on Earth and the other aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — will speak with recent Nobel laureates during the event. You can watch live here at Space.com, via ESA Web Two, at 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT) on Monday.

The conversation will include ISS Expedition 70 commander Andreas Mogensen, astronaut Marcus Wandt (who is scheduled to launch to the ISS early next year on the private Ax-3 mission), and 2023 Nobel laureates Ferenc Krausz and Moungi Bawendi.

Related: Astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space! Here's what they'll eat and what they're thankful for (video)

"This will be a chance for two scientists, who have received their Nobel Prize medals the day before for the discoveries of attoseconds and quantum dots, to have a conversation with astronauts," the Nobel Prize Museum wrote of the event.

"Join us to hear their perspectives on the importance of basic science, how we are constantly expanding our knowledge about the universe, and the challenges of conducting experiments in space."

RELATED STORIES:

— Astronauts dropped a tool bag during an ISS spacewalk, and you can see it with binoculars

— NASA astronaut sees her parents' birth country from space. 'This may be the closest I will ever get'

— Canada assigns astronauts to launch on Boeing's Starliner, back up Artemis 2 moon mission

Bawendi won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his applications of quantum dots, which are semiconductor nanocrystals. Krausz won the Nobel Prize in Physics with work on attosecond-scale pulses of light that stimulate charged particles such as electrons in matter. (An attosecond is just 0.000000000000000001 of a second.)

The event will be livestreamed from the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, although not all guests of honor will be onsite. Mogensen is on the ISS, while Wandt will phone in from his training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.