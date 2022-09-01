Watch: Jacksonville Police Department address incident at Northside High School Thursday

Jacksonville Police Department is set discuss an incident that happened at Northside High School on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the department is expected to talk about the investigation around 11 a.m.

So far, police have said there was an isolated incident at Northside High School Thursday morning and that it was being actively investigated, but little information has been released.

Jacksonville Public Safety Spokesperson Sarah Sinese could not confirm what the incident was, only that it remains an open investigation.

