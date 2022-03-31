Watch: Japanese baseball manager flies hoverbike in dramatic entrance at home opener

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, also known as “Big Boss,” made an exhilarating entrance to his first home game of the season as manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters by flying a hoverbike to the center of the stadium.



The 50-year-old former Major League Baseball (MLB) player wore a red jacket, white pants and a face helmet as he theatrically maneuvered the hovercraft across the Sapporo Dome to intense music and lighting.



Following his landing, he dramatically removed his helmet, stepped down from the vehicle and tossed his red jacket to the side.





Japan's Tsuyoshi "Big Boss" Shinjo just entered the game on a hover craft for his managerial debut with the Nippon-Ham Fighters pic.twitter.com/3xCWFb2dZR

— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) March 29, 2022







His grand entrance may have stolen the show, as the Fighters lost to the Saitama Seibu Lions with a score of 4-0.



Shinjo became the first Japanese baseball player to take part in the World Series in 2002. He played three seasons for the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants from 2001 to 2003 before playing for the Fighters from 2004 to 2006.



The “Big Boss” was hired as the manager of Fighters in October 2021. The team won the Japan Series in 2006 and 2016 and has produced MLB stars like Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Fil-Am NBA players Jalen Green and Jordan Clarkson share history and a hug on Filipino Heritage Night

'Sonny, I love you!': 4-year-old beams with happiness after Son Heung-min waves at her before game

Skepticism over Peng Shuai's freedom voiced by WTA chief, journalist who interviewed her

Nike Exec Shares Why Chinese Fans Love Kobe Bryant the Most