Watch: Japanese teen sets jump rope world record with astonishing feat

A Japanese teen broke and set a new Guinness World Record in July for "most revolutions in a single skip – rope skipping.”

What happened: Kirato Hidaka, a 15-year-old student at the Kawanishi Junior High School in Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, performed an impressive octuple-under in jump rope on July 17.

The feat was reportedly observed by Ehime Jump Rope Association judges at the school’s gymnasium, according to The Yomiuri Shimbun.

How he pulled it off: Hidaka reportedly took over 20 tries to pull off the octuple-under, which requires eight rope rotations passing under one’s feet in a single jump.

“I learned that even if I’m not good at something, I can achieve results if I work hard at it,” he told local media after making the record.

Breaking the record: Hidaka’s amazing athleticism earned him a Guinness World Record for “most revolutions in a single skip – rope skipping,” beating the previous record of septuple (7) under that was set by Moriguchi Akitoshi from Kyoto in 2017.

Other details: Hidaka said he began practicing rope skipping in the fifth grade. Despite being in the football club, he continues to practice the activity every day.

