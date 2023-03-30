Watch Jennifer Aniston walk out on Adam Sandler while promoting 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler chat with USA TODAY's Erin Jensen about the Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2" and Sandler's wrap gifts for co-stars.
The first two seasons of the social satire took place in Hawaii and Italy, respectively. (Warning: contains spoilers.)View Entire Post ›
Long live 'kini season.
Kim Kardashian was photographed shooting a Skims campaign in Malibu and looked incredible in unedited thong bikini pictures.
In another example of polar-opposite event dressing, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston went for two very different styles for the Los Angeles premiere of their new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2.
"Not half a day of skiing?! God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers," one user hilariously reacted.
Mark Wahlberg moved from Los Angeles to Nevada with his family last year to give his kids "a better life." The actor recently opened his second Las Vegas-based Wahlburgers location.
Prince Harry’s fight against the U.K. media was always going to have consequences, but his surprise appearance in the London court hearings this week may have sped things along with the royal family. One of King Charles III’s close pals assessed the situation after the Duke of Sussex’s blistering witness statement and it doesn’t sound […]
Prince Archie's 'big moment' could reportedly happen at King Charles’ coronation if the entire Sussex family make an appearance on the day
Jennifer Aniston is speaking out about how comedy has changed and believes it's "really hard for comedians" in today's climate.
Ron Howard recalled seeing his daughter Bryce fully nude in one of her college plays. "It was a complete assault on a father's psyche," he said.
Keanu Reeves said in an interview that being "together" with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant "smiling and laughing" in bed was his most recent moment of bliss.
Dua Lipa is living on island time. The "Levitating" singer posted a bikini picture on her Instagram, showing off her toned abs. She loves HIIT exercises.
Apparently Mick Jagger and crew get all of their paint at Michaels
As the drama dies down from TikTok's dissection of Hailey Bieber's history with Selena Gomez, Hailey gave another public, low-key show of support for Selena.
"Celebratory splash," she wrote on Instagram.
“There’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it,” the Tennessee lawmaker said
The Loewe anthurium is taking over Hollywood.
As King Charles III approaches his coronation, certain prestigious positions are swiftly being filled in anticipation of the big day. However, one curious appointment has ties to Prince William’s alleged affair partner, Rose Hanbury. While those rumors have never been confirmed to be true, it certainly adds a twist to a story that continues to […]
Jennifer Aniston was stunned to learn that Friends so-star Cole Sprouse and his twin Dylan are now 30 years old. See her shocked reaction below.
“I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us, which was the relationship between Stevie and Alex.... We got as close as we could.”View Entire Post ›