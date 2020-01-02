Watch Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ring in the new year with their kids in epic video originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez rang in the New Year at an epic holiday bash with family.

The engaged couple were captured counting down at midnight with Rodriguez's kids, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, 11.

In the video, Lopez and Rodriguez kiss to kick off 2020. "Happy New Year 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 💥✨❤️," he captioned his post featuring the clip.

Lopez also shared snaps of their family from the glamorous party.

The singer recently reflected on how grateful she is for her experiences in the last decade.

"When I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far," she wrote on Instagram.

She added that she "wouldn't change a thing" and urged her fans to "enjoy every moment of your journey."