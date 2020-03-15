How to watch Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders debate one-on-one the first time tonight, March 15

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center,

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Tonight, former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will face off one-on-one for the first time in a presidential debate.

CNN and Univision in partnership with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC are co-hosting the debate in Washington, DC on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

The debate, which was initially scheduled to be held in Arizona, will not have live audience or spin room due to concerns over the nationwide novel coronavirus outbreak.

The debate will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. and will be available to watch live on CNN, CNN En Español, Univision, on CNN.com, and on all CNN mobile and TV apps.

In order to qualify for the March debate, candidates have to earn 20% of the approximately 1,300 pledged delegates allocated so far in the Democratic nomination process. While almost 20 states and territories have voted so far, some Super Tuesday states including California and Colorado are still counting mail-in ballots.

Decision Desk HQ in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics estimates that Biden has won 854 of the total delegates allocated so far compared to 702 for Sanders, making them the only two candidates still in the race to have earned over 20%.

The debate won't be canceled over the novel coronavirus

The debate is proceeding full speed ahead without a live audience due to concerns over the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

There are currently over 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, including 57 total nationwide deaths and at least twelve confirmed cases of the disease reported in the state of Arizona, where Governor Doug Ducey has now declared a state of emergency.

Multiple states have now declared states of emergency over the virus as public health officials warn that huge groups of people gathering in highly-attended events can accelerate the virus' spread.

On Tuesday, both the Sanders and Biden campaign announced they would be canceling planned Tuesday evening rallies in Cleveland, Ohio over coronavirus concerns after the state reported three coronavirus cases and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency.

Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa confirmed to the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that "there are no plans to cancel the debate."

Later on Tuesday, Hinojosa clarified that to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, there will be no live audience attending the debate and no post-debate spin room "at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution."

How to watch the March 15 debate:

The debate will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, and Univision anchor Ilia Calderon will moderate the debate. Univision's Jorge Ramos was initially tapped as the third moderator, but he was replaced by Calderon out of an abundance of caution after he was possibly exposed to the virus.

In addition to exclusively airing on CNN, CNN En Español, and Univision, the debate will be live-streamed for free without requiring a cable log-in on CNN.com. The debate will also be available on CNN and CNN.go iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon, and Chromecast apps.

For those who can't watch, you can also listen to the debate on SiriusXM radio and the Westwood Radio Network.

