Watch John Lewis' casket travel over famed Selma bridge

Tim O'Donnell

The multi-day memorial procession for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) continued Sunday as the civil rights icon's body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time.



In 1965, when Lewis was just 25, he helped lead a march across the bridge — which many people hope will be renamed in his honor — for Black voting rights. The protesters met resistance from Alabama state troopers, and Lewis was among those beaten on the bridge during an incident that came to be known as Bloody Sunday.

The march actually almost never happened since several leaders were concerned about the danger, but it was Lewis who insisted on going through with the demonstration.



More stories from theweek.com
Trump's old tricks aren't working
5 scathing cartoons about Trump's use of federal force
North Korea may be 'reaching out to the world for help' after finally announcing a suspected coronavirus case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.