Watch JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson cha-cha their way to one of the highest scores of the night on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa cha-cha on "Dancing With the Stars."

JoJo Siwa and pro dancer Jenna Johnson earned high scores with their "DWTS" week two cha-cha.

Derek Hough said the judges will be "tougher" on Siwa because of her dance background.

He said he believes Siwa should think about how to "contain" her energy in her performances.

On Monday night, YouTuber JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, impressed the audience and judges of "Dancing With the Stars" with their cha-cha moves to the Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande song "Rain on Me" for their second dance of the season.

While judge Len Goodman called the pair's performance his "favorite Latin dance of the season," fellow judge Derek Hough was tougher with his comments.

"With you more is more, right? But I think, sometimes, especially on the side-by-side, more isn't more and you have to contain the energy a little bit," Hough told Siwa, adding that he did "love" Siwa's performance and how much personality she showed on the ballroom floor.

"There's an expectation, right? Because you have a dance background, we're going to be a little bit tougher on you," he continued.

Hough added that he believes Siwa should think about how to "contain that energy" in future performances on the show.

Despite Hough's comments, Siwa and Johnson scored a total of 31 points of 40 - one of the highest scores of the night. Only "The Talk" cohost Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten topped their score, earning a 32 out of 40 with their foxtrot.

Siwa first became famous when she and her mother, Jessalynn (who was at Monday's taping to support Siwa), appeared on two seasons of "Dance Moms" between 2015 and 2016 and placed fifth on the second season of the 2013 spinoff "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition."

She defended her dance experience ahead of this season's "Dancing With the Stars" premiere, explaining that her existing dance skills are "truly different" compared to the ballroom dancing.

"I think for me, the best analogy that I came up with was it's like a football player trying to play baseball or soccer or basketball," the former reality star told Us Weekly and other publications earlier in September. "It's truly different. It's different muscles, it's different styles."

