Watch as judge lectures ex-DA Mark Jones at Columbus plea deal sentencing

A visiting judge scolded suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones before sentencing him to prison and handing down a fine in an arranged plea deal Monday morning.

Jones asked Judge Katherine Lumsden if he could turn himself in on Friday, but she declined and instead had him immediately placed into custody.

Jones, who also agreed to resign in the agreement, pleaded guilty to four charges in the nine-count public corruption indictment. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with four years suspended and one year to serve, along with a $1,000 fine.

Lumsden addressed Jones in the courtroom before she ordered him into police custody.

“I think you got so caught up in being the DA that you forgot about the people you ran to represent,” she told him.

You can listen to Lumsdem’s comments here.