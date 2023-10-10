How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Kickoff time, TV, betting odds

It’s not getting any better in Denver. At 1-4, the Broncos sit at the bottom of the AFC West. They entered this season, the first with Sean Payton as head coach, riding a seven-year streak without a playoff appearance and haven’t turned a winning record since 2016.

This season, there are problems on both sides of the ball, but rushing defense is statistically the league’s worst.

Denver surrendered 234 rushing yards (150 in the second half) in a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Breece Hall, who logged 56 rushing yards against the Chiefs the previous week, motored for 177 against Denver.

The last four Broncos opponents have rushed for at least 170 yards.

“We haven’t done our end, period,” said safety Justin Simmons.

It doesn’t get easier for the Broncos, who take on an AFC-West leading Chiefs team that owns a 15-game winning streak in the series.

Where and when is Chiefs vs. Broncos game?

The Chiefs meet the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are off to a 4-1 start after Sunday’s 27-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos fell to 1-4 after Sunday’s home loss to the New York Jets.

The teams will meet again soon, on Oct. 29 in Denver.

What’s the channel (and radio info) for the Chiefs game?

You can watch the game on Prime Video and on KSHB/Channel 41 in Kansas City. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the announcers.

It will be broadcast on radio via WDAF (106.5 FM) in the KC area or streamed on the Chiefs’ mobile app.

What’s the betting line for Chiefs-Broncos?

The Chiefs opened as a 10 1/2-point favorite. The Chiefs covered as a four-point favorite against the Vikings and are 3-2 against the spread this season.

Kansas City defeated Denver by three at home and six on the road last season.

When did the Chiefs last play the Broncos?

As division rivals, the Chiefs and Broncos play twice every year. In 2022, both Chiefs victories were close.

The Chiefs won 34-28 in Denver after leading 27-0. Denver’s Jerry Jeudy recorded three touchdown receptions. The Chiefs overcame a third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos 27-24 in Kansas City.

What’s the Chiefs injury report?

It’s a short week of preparation and the first injury report will be released on Tuesday.

Travis Kelce’s status may be one to watch, after he left last Sunday’s game with an apparent injury but then returned to make a touchdown reception.