Watch: Kansas clouds ripple ‘like ocean waves’ in mesmerizing time lapse video

DODGE CITY, Kan. – The skies above the southern Kansas wheat fields looked more like a scene peering out into the Gulf Coast Friday.

"The clouds today look like ocean waves when seen through a time lapse," said the National Weather Service office in Dodge City.

The mesmerizing video transformed the gray sky into a Caribbean display as a sea of undulatus asperatus clouds rippled over the Sunflower state.

If you feel like the scene calls for flip-slops and sunscreen, hold off on that thought. The weekend in central Kansas is forecast to bring snow and extremely cold temperatures. Some areas may see up to 7 inches of snow accumulation.

The formation of undulatus asperatus clouds is considered rare by the NWS. The name translates approximately as roughened or agitated waves.

Although they appear dark and storm-like, they tend to dissipate without a storm forming. The ominous-looking clouds have been particularly common in the Plains states, often during the morning or midday hours following convective thunderstorm activity, the NWS notes.





