WATCH: Kayaker plummets down San Marcos Creek falls

SAN DIEGO — “It’s difficult to catch things with enough water to kayak (in San Diego County) but not so much that it’s too dangerous,” said expert kayaker and San Diegan Gavin Rieser.

He told FOX 5 a day after a good rain in the region typically creates a minimal — yet optimal — flow for North County’s San Marcos Creek. After historic rainfall drenched Southern California Monday, Rieser grabbed his kayak and headed to the creek.

The local set his sights on the upper falls, also referred to as Falls No. 1. Rieser said the drop has been kayaked down before — about 16 years ago. It was his first time down San Marcos Creek but that didn’t daunt him from taking on the challenge.

“Based on the debris along the canyon walls — approximately 10 feet above the water level when I was there — it raged hard on Monday,” said Rieser. “Most of the creek was ankle to shin deep when I was there though. Compared to the ‘usual’ though, it (water level) was definitely higher.”

Protected by an orange helmet and armed with a double-sided paddle, the San Diegan guided his red kayak down the rocky creek until he met the incline of Falls No. 1. With no hesitation and expert positioning, the kayaker plummeted down the waterfall.

After a quick bounce and mission complete, Rieser waved his hand in celebration, yelling out “whoo-hoo!” One of his friends managed to scramble down towards the bottom of the big waterfall to capture the moment on video.

Rieser said he’s been on and around whitewater since he was a young child as his parents were whitewater rafting guides in their youth. Around age 18, he became more serious about kayaking.

Regarding safety on expert level kayaking adventures, he said one of the biggest rules is “when in doubt, scout,” meaning if you’re not sure what’s coming up, stop and take a look downstream before proceeding.

“I always make sure to bring sufficient amounts of food and water with extra in case something goes wrong and I’m out longer than anticipated,” Rieser explained to FOX 5. “A satellite communication device for emergencies, along with my phone for navigation and easy communication when there’s reception. It’s also safer to go with a couple friends, as they can set safety with ropes for rescue if something goes wrong.”

For the recent San Marcos Creek adventure, he said there was no way to properly set any meaningful safety from the cliffs where he was able to get to, making this waterfall drop a leap of faith.

When asked about other San Diego County falls he’s kayaked down, Reiser said one of his favorites was the first descent of Pine Valley Creek, which is located south of Highway 8 in the mountains. He explained that it felt special exploring it with his friend Sam.

“It took some effort to hike in, kayak the creek, and hike back out (2 miles in, 2 miles out, and 6 miles on the creek). The creek itself was very pretty and unique, with bedrock granite slides and cacti at the edge of the water,” Rieser described. “Also, unlike many SoCal creeks and rivers, this one wasn’t too overgrown. Everything was kayakable so I didn’t have to walk my boat around anything. Finding such a rare and fun creek so close puts it at the top for me.”

The local adventurer started a Facebook group called Super Awesome Kayak Squad that he said has become quite popular for whitewater boaters to find paddling partners or share information about rivers.

“Members include people all across the states and even international paddlers who come to experience California’s bounty of exceptional quality whitewater. Since moving down to San Diego, I started a branch group called SoCal Kayak Squad which has helped the rare Southern California kayaker to find paddling partners down here as well,” said Rieser.

For San Diegans looking for their next adventure on the water, this group is a good place to start. More of Reiser’s escapades can be watched on his YouTube channel.

