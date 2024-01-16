How to watch KC Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game: Kickoff time, TV & odds

They’ve played memorable playoff games, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, all the way back to the first AFL Championship Game that sent the winner to the Super Bowl. Kansas City won that one — and the most recent two. Buffalo captured a pair of games during the 1990s.

They’ll meet for a sixth time in the postseason on Sunday in Buffalo. The contest was sealed when the Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Wild Card game on Monday, two days after the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins.

The game will mark a first: In his 16th career playoff game, Patrick Mahomes will play in his first true road playoff contest. The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, but the Super Bowl stadium is considered a neutral site.

Here’s what you need to know about the contest that will send the winner to the AFC Championship Game the following Sunday:

Where and when is the Chiefs vs. Bills game?

The game is set for Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, and will kick off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. (Central).

The long-range forecast calls for a high of 24 degrees and partly cloudy.

What’s the channel (and radio info) for the Chiefs game?

No streaming this time. The game will be broadcast on CBS (KCTV, Channel 5 in Kansas City).

Also, it will be broadcast on radio via WDAF (106.5 FM) in the KC area or streamed on the Chiefs’ mobile app.

When did the Chiefs last play the Bills?

The teams met in Week 14 on Dec. 14 in Kansas City, with the Bills winning 20-17. The outcome started Buffalo’s six-game winning streak. Chiefs fans will remember the game for the touchdown that didn’t count: Mahomes to Travis Kelce to Kadarius Toney. But Toney was penalized for lining up offside.

The teams are meeting in Buffalo for the first time since 2020. There were no fans in the stadium because of COVID-19 restrictions. The last time the Bills and Chiefs played in front of fans in Buffalo was 2014.

What’s the betting line for Chiefs-Bills

The Bills open as a 2.5-point favorite. It’s the second time a Mahomes team has been an underdog in a playoff game. The Chiefs were a 1-point underdog to the Philadelphia Eagles in last season’s Super Bowl.

What’s the Chiefs’ injury report?

The first injury report will be issued on Wednesday, but the Chiefs had only one player out with an injury for last weekend’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive tackle Wanya Morris.