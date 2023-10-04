SULK SMASH: Watch Kevin McCarthy’s Replacement Take His Anger Out on Innocent Gavel

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) made a banging start to his role of House speaker pro tempore, following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a Republican coup on Tuesday.

McHenry brought the speaker’s gavel down extremely hard after declaring the House in recess. The moment made it onto X, formerly Twitter, where it predictably went viral.

Many critics mockingly suggested the key McCarthy ally needed to chill.

McHenry later made one of his first moves as acting speaker: the removal of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) from her hideaway office in the Capitol.

The gavel didn’t do anything. Jeez. pic.twitter.com/I0TWxHK3Qf — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 3, 2023

Ooh he mad — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) October 3, 2023

Yes. Slamming a gavel while wearing a bow tie is a solid consistent message. — Captain CV (@Buckiman16) October 3, 2023

All Nancy had to say to Kev... pic.twitter.com/BPH8MzMRKq — Steve Brady - Certifiably bona fide (@SShockpop) October 3, 2023

Bowtie = bad at hammering. This is a law of nature. — Wolfgang Hirth (@WolfyWolf0131) October 3, 2023

Dogs everywhere heard it. pic.twitter.com/H4W2q67S1u — Eddie Arruza (@EddieArruza) October 3, 2023

This moment will all Patrick McHenry will be known for in his political career. — Jonathan P. Thayer (@themoviejon) October 4, 2023

With one gavel slam, Rep. Patrick McHenry summed up the entire maga movement-a bunch of rage filled white grievance babies with anger management problems — L S D 𝕏 (@LSDSHARP) October 3, 2023

Mock the Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam all you like.



But when Kevin McCarthy takes him to a carnival, he's walking out of there with the biggest stuffed teddy bear you've ever seen.pic.twitter.com/YkEX2WXCqh — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) October 3, 2023

