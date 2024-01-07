Watch Kia show off five new EVs at CES 2024

Kia is returning to CES for the first time in five years and the company is set to take center stage for a spell by hosting a press conference. You'll be able to watch all the Kia CES announcements on January 8 at 6PM ET by visiting its website.

What to expect

The company says it will offer interested parties a closer peek at several of its concept models including the EV3 and EV4, as well as the EV9 and EV6 GT. Kia is also promising a look at its first so-called "platform beyond vehicle" (PBV) that's scheduled for mass production in 2025.

Kia describes PBV as a mobility solution that blends "fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions that will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles." To that end, the automaker will talk through some PBV tech, "its software-defined vehicle strategy" and partnership plans.

The brand has been teasing out some of its EV ambitions over the last year or so. For instance, we test drove the EV9 concept, which has seven seats and a large cargo space. In October, Kia offered more details on the EV3, EV4 and EV5 before providing a closer look at the first two of those the following month. It seems like it won't be too long before the public can get behind the wheel of at least one of these vehicles.

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.