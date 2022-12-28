Watch this kid dance his way through his school's winter program
Eight-year-old Jaden Williams stole the show with dance moves at Beechwood Elementary School’s winter program in the Bay Area.
Eight-year-old Jaden Williams stole the show with dance moves at Beechwood Elementary School’s winter program in the Bay Area.
Instant analysis of the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.
Melanie C is pulling out of a planned New Year's Eve performance in Poland due to what she says are issues "that do not align with the communities" she supports.
Police responded to violent incidents at fast-food locations across the country in 2022 that included shootings, child endangerment situations, robberies
Thunberg's dig at Tate has been praised by many, but some people have accused her of body-shamed him.
Ivanka Trump was in a festive frame of mind. The former first daughter shared a sweet Instagram post on Sunday celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights for her 7.5 million followers. “Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah!” read the caption along with a snap of her with husband Jared Kushner and their three kids, Arabella, 11; Joseph, 9; and Theodore, 6.
The man was allegedly attacked after protesting against a video of his teenage daughter being posted online.
The school says it will review how it manages donated cadavers in the wake of the charges against the students.
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents who claimed that public school officials in Massachusetts encouraged their children to change their names and pronouns.
The district has reported a 35% increase in fights in school compared to last year.
Since before the pandemic, the number of Missouri districts with four-day school weeks has more than doubled. They were mostly small and rural — until now.
Syracuse University is moving to implement a process to revoke honorary degrees. Revoking Giuliani's degree may take until the spring.
At least five reports of child sex abuse were made to trusted adults in the months before the final report that led to Hector Manley's 2019 arrest.
Amid low compensation and high stress, teacher vacancies remain widespread and persistent in certain schools and subjects.
Black boys are more likely than white students to be identified as potentially in need of special education. Hiraman via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had te
Teachers union opposes screening for all students
Former WDIV traffic reporter Ashlee Baracy and mid-Michigan weathercaster Ron Hilliard are the newest members of the Detroit station's weather team.
A Pennsylvania college's unusual housing arrangement has turned into a match made in heaven for the students and their unlikely roommates -- the nuns from Our Lady of Angels convent. Nikki Battiste has more.
Reading proficiency among Kentucky’s fourth-graders ranks its lowest since Kentucky began participating in the 50-state National Assessment of Educational Progress, according to a new report by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. The report also shows Kentucky slipping in eighth-grade math proficiency and pre-school and postsecondary participation in recent years when compared to other states. […]
A Birmingham Charter School cheerleader who has accused Richard Turner of sex abuse wonders how the trainer was allowed to continue working after previous assault allegations.
Detroit Free Press Vice President and editor Peter Bhatia has announced that he will resign from his position to save other employees from losing their jobs amid impending layoffs. Bhatia, 69, announced his decision in a virtual staff gathering on Friday. With his resignation, Bhatia believed that Gannett, the company that owns USA Today, could use the money saved by his departure to spare some employees from upcoming planned layoffs at the Detroit Free Press in January 2023.