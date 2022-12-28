Watch this kid dance his way through his school's winter program

The Conversation

Black boys are more likely than white students to be identified as potentially in need of special education. Hiraman via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had te