Watch: King Charles buys a Big Issue for £10 as he celebrates his 75th birthday

King Charles handed a Big Issue seller a £10 note for a copy of the magazine during an event to celebrate his birthday.

The King, who turned 75 on Tuesday, overpaid for the £4 copy which featured a new portrait of him on the front cover to mark his birthday celebrations.

The monarch was seen admiring the magazine, which aims to tackle homelessness in the UK, after he was handed the copy by Big Issue seller Kelvin, in Oxfordshire.

“This is for you,” Kelvin, 61, told the King after the monarch held his hand warmly and slipped the £10 into his palm.

Remarking on the new portrait, shot by fashion photographer Rankin, Lord Bird, the co-founder of the Big Issue, said: “He is the best. You landed on your feet there.”

This week’s special edition was chosen to celebrate the King’s milestone and his decades-long support of the social enterprise magazine, which employs homeless people as magazine vendors so they can make an income.

A portrait of the King taken by Rankin appears on the cover - Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

It features an exclusive op-ed by the King, which lays out his “deep concern” about food wastage and the millions of tonnes that are discarded, something he describes as a “tragedy”.

He wrote: “To mark my 75th birthday in this Coronation year, I could ask for no greater gift than that the Coronation Food Project creates a lasting legacy to help others – and help the planet.”

The King was able to buy his issue at the South Oxford Food and Education Alliance in Didcot, Oxfordshire, on Tuesday as he insisted he wanted his birthday to be a “normal working day”.

The monarch chose to use his 75th to highlight causes close to his heart as well as to officially launch the Coronation Food Project, which aims to tackle food poverty by redistributing produce destined for landfills.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, who enthusiastically joined in singing her husband “Happy Birthday”, the King visited the surplus food distribution centre on Tuesday afternoon.

While there, he was touched as his guests serenaded him, led by Baroness Casey, who is helping him to kickstart the food waste initiative.

“I wonder if we could just sing you Happy Birthday, sir,” she asked him at the event, to which he looked at a group of volunteers and quipped, “Have you practised?”

The King and Queen Camilla joined staff for the launch of The Coronation Food Project - IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Addressing him after, she said: “We are beyond delighted about it. It is such an honour for us and support for the project just wouldn’t have happened without you.

“We are incredibly grateful to you.”

The Coronation Food Project is the King’s ambitious new legacy project that aims to reduce food waste by seeking to “turbocharge” the sector’s logistical capacity by providing warehouses, fridges, freezers, refrigerated lorries and drivers.

The monarch’s “increasing concern” over the cost-of-living crisis was understood to be the driving force behind its launch.

The project, which is coordinated by the King Charles III Charitable Fund, will work with, and raise funds for, existing food waste projects around the country also.

During his visit to the South Oxford Food and Education Alliance, part of the Fareshare network, on Tuesday, the monarch peppered volunteers with questions about food redistribution.

There was also a small but vocal crowd who waited in the pouring rain outside the event to catch a glimpse of the King and who also burst into another rendition of Happy Birthday.

His Majesty waved to birthday well-wishers as he arrived at the centre - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Before he and his wife left for another engagement, followed by a private dinner in London, the monarch unveiled a plaque to mark his visit before waving off four food distribution vans.

Speaking after the monarch left, Kelvin, who has sold the Big Issue on and off for 25 years during bouts of homelessness, said: “It just shows he cares. He is reaching out to the general public, he is a good man.

“The Royal Family always try to help, but he really does…He is using his position to facilitate change. His mother would be proud of him.”

In the evening, the King will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of this year’s NHS 75 celebrations, where he will be treated to a surprise birthday song by the NHS choir.

It follows a tea party at Highgrove on Monday, where the King joined a host of fellow 75-year-olds on the eve of his birthday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.