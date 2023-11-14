Watch: Knife-wielding teenagers try to stab each other in violent brawl

Footage has emerged showing the moment a violent brawl broke out among a large group of knife-wielding teenagers on a public footpath in Enfield.

In the video, a group of about 13 balaclava-clad men dressed in black were seen arguing when one suddenly appeared to lunge at another with a large blade.

The pair wrestled as they appeared to try to stab one another repeatedly while the rest of the group watched on.

Four teenagers have been arrested after the fight shortly before 4pm on Nov 10 in Bullsmoor Lane, in front of a footpath between a Burger King and a McDonald’s restaurant.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had received reports of two people seen to be in possession of knives.

Officers attended the scene and four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm.

One of the teenagers arrested was taken to hospital with a stab injury following the confrontation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Bullsmoor Lane, Enfield, shortly before 4pm on Friday, Nov 10 following reports of a fight involving a number of people.

“It was reported that two individuals were seen to be in possession of knives. Officers attended the scene.

“Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and GBH. One of those had sustained a stab injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two teenagers have been charged and remanded in custody. The other two arrested were released on police bail. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Office for National Statistics said that 12,786 knife offences were carried out in the capital over the 12 months to the end of March this year.

The total compares with a figure of 11,031, an increase of 16 per cent.

