Watch: Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle shredded into metal chips





The rifle used by the then-underage Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two people and injure a third during a 2020 demonstration in Kenosha protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake was reduced to small chips of metal by the state of Wisconsin Feb. 25.

The lead attorney for Rittenhouse stated that his client wished to have the weapon destroyed so that it could not become a trophy.

Prosecution and defense agreed with the disposal.

In November, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of charges including homicide, although Dominick Black, who provided Rittenhouse with the weapon avoided criminal charges by pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.