Watch Lady Gaga's stunning national anthem performance at Biden's inauguration
Lady Gaga just brought the house down at President Biden's inauguration.
Gaga, using a gold microphone, sang the national anthem at the start of Biden's inauguration ceremony, the first of numerous performances that were set to take place on Wednesday; minutes later, Jennifer Lopez also won praise for her performance.
Gaga has a history with the new president, having previously worked with him on a campaign against sexual assault and performing at a rally for him during the 2020 election. In a Twitter thread earlier in the day, Gaga called it an "honor" to be performing the national anthem.
"I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46," Gaga wrote. "For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land." Watch Gaga's performance below.
Here's Lady Gaga's inauguration rendition of the national anthem pic.twitter.com/T2e2PYVJaj
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 20, 2021
More stories from theweek.com
7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit
Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon say hello to President Biden, sing bye to that other guy