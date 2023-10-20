WATCH: Lake Placid and Peru grab opening round wins in Section VII high school boys soccer playoffs
WATCH: Lake Placid and Peru grab opening round wins in Section VII high school boys soccer playoffs
WATCH: Lake Placid and Peru grab opening round wins in Section VII high school boys soccer playoffs
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
The Saints had an ugly first half, but the game was tied late in the fourth quarter.
Nutritionists dish on how to make better smoothies, plus sneaky ways to add more good-for-you ingredients.
They can be used to keep anything closed — cabinets, campers, even back doors.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, shared in his broadcast channel that the platform is testing the ability for users to create polls in the comments on their posts. It'll roll out to a small group of users before later coming to everyone.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
This salon-quality tool 'doesn’t pull or yank,' wrote one grateful fan.
What is it about Trader Joe's that makes the chain grocery store have such a dedicated fan base? It turns out there is some psychology behind it.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Chimaev can get the hype train rolling again with a win Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 294 over ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
Amid a global slowdown in venture investments for crypto projects, some companies continue to buck the trend. Pantera Capital led the round, with participation from HashKey Capital and SIG DT Investments, a member of the Susquehanna International Group. SynFutures is rolling out its proprietary automated market maker (AMM) called Oyster alongside its new raise.
Sidebar, a company developing a group coaching program focused on driving individual career growth, today announced that it raised $13.55 million in a seed round from investors including Foundation Capital, Scribble Ventures and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp. Former Facebook product manager Lexy Franklin founded Sidebar after running into challenges finding supportive peer groups while at Meta. "I was a product manager lead at Facebook surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world, and my goal was to learn as much as possible from them," Franklin told TechCrunch via email.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
Homesickness seemed to be the motivation behind a "Survivor" exit, the second in just four episodes this season.
WhatsApp will finally let you add two accounts to one device, as long as you have a second phone number or a phone that supports eSIM or dual/multiple SIMs.