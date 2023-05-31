Watch Lamborghini’s 1,001 HP Hybrid Supercar, the Revuelto, Rip Around the Nürburgring

It would appear that Lamborghini is ready to start letting its first series-production hybrid supercar have some fun.

The Italian marque’s latest model, the Revuelto, was recently caught on camera by the popular YouTube channel CarSpyMedia circling Gemany’s famous Nürburgring. The car, which wasn’t wearing any camouflage, may not have been pushed to its limits during the run, but it had little trouble maneuvering around the notorious race course.

The video runs four-and-a-half minutes long and begins with footage of the metallic-blue Aventador successor being unloaded from a trailer and then driven on public roads to the Nurbürgring. The real action begins when the Revuelto finally hits the track, though. The supercar can be seen comfortably working its way through the course’s many twists and turns, though there is a hint of slippage on an early curve. The presence of other vehicles on the track means its driver wasn’t able to fully let loose, but the roar of the high-revving supercar’s V-12 still comes through loud and clear.

That V-12, which redlines at 9,500 rpm, is at the heart of a hybrid power train that features three oil-cooled axial flux electric motors—two on the front axle and another incorporated into an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox positioned behind the internal-combustion engine. The unique setup is able to pump out a combined 1,001 horses and 793 ft lbs of twist. With all that power at your disposal, you’ll be able to rocket from zero to 60 mph in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 215 mph.

The Revuelto is set to go on sale as part of Lamborghini’s upcoming 2024 model year lineup. We still don’t know when exactly that will be or how much the supercar will cost, though estimates range anywhere from $500,000 to significantly higher. If that’s not enough to scare you off, be prepared to be patient. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that there was already a two-year waitlist shortly after its late-March debut.

