Watch landing live: NASA's OSIRIS-REx returns to Earth from the asteroid Bennu

On Sunday, a NASA spacecraft will return to Earth after a years-long mission to a nearby asteroid.

A capsule containing pieces from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu will separate from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer, or the OSIRIS-REx, spacecraft and enter Earth's atmosphere.

According to NASA, the capsule is planned to parachute to the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah's West Desert.

NASA is streaming the landing, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24. You can watch the landing at the video embed at the top of this page, or on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website and YouTube channel.

OSIRIS-REx will release its sample capsule and enter Earth orbit on Sept. 24, 2023. The capsule, protected by a heat shield, will plummet to Earth. It will land by parachute at the Utah Test and Training Range, 80 miles west of Salt Lake City, where the sample will be recovered and taken to Houston for analysis.

What was OSIRIS-REx doing on Bennu?

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched Sept. 8, 2016 and traveled to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, formerly named 1999 RQ36. On Oct. 20, 2020, the spacecraft landed on Bennu, using its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks and dust from space.

According to NASA, the mission was to help scientists investigate investigate "how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of asteroids that could impact Earth."

