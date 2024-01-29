Watch the latest Alex Murdaugh trial coverage: Will convicted murderer get new murder trial?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Alex Murdaugh murder jury tampering hearing begins today, Jan. 29 to determine if state prosecutors must undertake another murder trial against the notorious former Hampton attorney convicted of murdering two of his family members in a shocking, global-headline-grabbing crime spree.

Murdaugh, convicted on March 2, 2023, in the 2021 murders of his wife and younger son and sentenced to double life terms, levied jury tampering allegations against Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill in September.

Alex Murdaugh swears to tell the truth before he takes the stand during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina

Former S.C. Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal was appointed to hear those allegations in full and determine if Murdaugh legally deserves a new trial.

The hearing began Friday, Jan. 26, and continues today at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia.

Watch live: Alex Murdaugh back in the courtroom in Richland County

Court TV is the official media video pool for all media covering this case. Watch the hearing live HERE:

