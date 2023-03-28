Watch: Latest update from Everman police on missing 6-year-old

Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer gave an update on the search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Monday, March 27, 2023. Spencer said authorities have not found evidence to show whether the boy is alive or dead.

A Texas Amber Alert was issued Saturday for Noel, who authorities say has severe disabilities and has not been seen since November. The alert was changed to an Endangered Missing Persons alert after it was discovered that Noel’s mother, stepfather and siblings left the country on an international flight without him, police said.

An Everman police officer leaves the back yard where the family of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez resided in a converted shed behind a larger house. Everman police searched the area and structure for any information to assist in locating Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Monday, March 27, 2023. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com