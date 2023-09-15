Watch launch livestream: NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts lift off to the ISS

A NASA astronaut will join two Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts in a Friday morning launch to the International Space Station.

Loral O'Hara, the NASA astronaut, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are scheduled to lift off from the from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:44 a.m. ET. They will launch in the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft and will head to the International Space Station.

NASA is streaming the launch, with coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. ET. You can watch the launch at the video embed at the top of this page, or on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website and YouTube channel.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara is preparing to make her first spaceflight, joining two cosmonauts as they launch on a mission to the International Space Station.

This is the first space flight for O'Hara and Chub, and the fifth flight for Kononenko, according to NASA.

The trio will fly on a two-orbit, three-hour trajectory that will dock on the station's Rassvet module at 2:56 p.m., and will eventually be welcomed on board.

O'Hara will begin a six-month mission, and Kononenko and Chub will spend a year at the station.

