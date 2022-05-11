Watch lawyer present $997 million settlement for Surfside victims. Hear judge’s reaction

Relatives of victims and survivors of the Surfside condo collapse will receive $997 million under a legal settlement presented Wednesday to a Miami-Dade judge.

Harley S. Tropin, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, shared the news in Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman’s courtroom.

“We can’t repair, but we can bring some measure of closure, some money back to the victims so that they can get on with their lives the best they can,” he said.

Hanzman’s reaction: “Jesus.”

“I know, incredible news,” Tropin responded.

Watch the exchange in the above video.

READ MORE: Miami Herald wins Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for Surfside condo collapse coverage