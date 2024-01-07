Watch LG announce new TVs, laptops and soundbars at CES 2024 here

LG has always had a significant presence at CES, with its consumer electronics and appliances all considered fair game for the annual Las Vegas tech convention. Of particular interest to Engadget readers are the Korean company’s super-thin Gram laptops, OLED TVs and soundbars. You can see what LG has in store for CES 2024 right here on Monday at 11AM ET.

What to expect at LG's CES 2024 press conference

LG’s TV lineup from last year included the OLED M3, which won Engadget’s Best of CES in Home Theater. The 97-inch television uses the company’s proprietary Zero Connect wireless transmission tech, which LG claims can reach up to three times the speed of Wi-Fi 6. The wireless setup lets you mount the set in otherwise hard-to-reach places like above a fireplace.

Last year’s CES also debuted LG’s Gram Style, a $1,499 and up laptop with an exceptionally light glass design and a “disappearing” trackpad. In addition, it launched the Gram Ultraslim, the company’s thinnest notebook, and a spec bump update for the standard Gram laptop lineup.

LG’s soundbar lineup from the last annual event included the premium SC9 ($1,000) and the compact and more affordable ($300) SE6. The more expensive model reserved its best features for pairing with LG TVs, including Wow Orchestra (syncs the display’s speakers with the soundbar), Wow Interface (lets you control the soundbar’s settings from the TV), and Wowcast (connects to its TVs over Wi-Fi, ditching cables). Meanwhile, the cheaper model included Dolby Atmos sound, wrapped in a cloth-wrapped design with round edges.

LG's CES 2024 livestream

You can see what LG has in store for CES 2024 below at 11AM ET on Monday. Engadget is on the ground in Las Vegas and will have all the news and hands-on from this year’s extravaganza.

