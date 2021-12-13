Watch live at 1:15: Ethan Crumbley court hearing for probable cause conference

Accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon for a probable cause conference.

The hearing will take place at 1:15 p.m. in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills in front of Judge Nancy Carniak.

Watch the hearing here.

Crumbley, 15, has been charged with 24 counts stemming from the Oxford High School shooting Nov. 30, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death.

The high school sophomore is accused of murdering four people — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 — and injuring seven others during the rampage.

He is being housed in the Oakland County Jail along with his parents, Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and James Crumbley, 45.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged each with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and are scheduled to appear in court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the same court but in front of Judge Julie Nicholson.

