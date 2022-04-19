Watch live at 10:30: Independent autopsy results of Patrick Lyoya's fatal police shooting

Attorney Ben Crump, center, talks about a Grand Rapids police officer shooting Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop during a press conference at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022, in regards to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids Police Officer.

Family attorneys and a world-renowned pathologist is expected to release independent autopsy results in the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson and prominent Detroit pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz will be in attendance at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit.

Attorney Ven Johnson speaks during a press conference at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022, in regards to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Spitz "will provide details about Lyoya’s official cause of death, his physical state leading up to his murder and information and manner on his life expectancy," a news release said.

Lyoya was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

Detroit pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz

Spitz, 95, has served as an expert or consultant in numerous high-profile criminal cases, including O.J. Simpson, Casey Anthony and Jon Benet Ramsey.

He also was picked to serve on a board to review President John F. Kennedy's death and believes the subsequent autopsy was botched and Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman.

Spitz, who also worked on the investigation of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., is the former medical examiner in Wayne and Macomb counties and maintains a practice in St. Clair Shores.

Staff writer Christina Hall contributed to this story.

