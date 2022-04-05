WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Updates on the 'I-65 Killer' investigation

Staff

Officials from the Indiana State Police, FBI and Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police departments give an update on a string of serial killings that have remained unsolved for more than 30 years.

IndyStar reporters at the scene will have additional coverage after the news conference.

Read more about the case:

