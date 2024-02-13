WATCH LIVE AT 12:30: Secretary of State Steve Simon to visit election equipment testing ahead of presidential primary

Feb. 13—SAINT PAUL — On Tuesday, Feb. 13, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will visit an elections office in Scott County to watch local elections officials conduct a Public Accuracy Test of voting equipment ahead of the March 5 Presidential Nominating Primary Election.

Secretary Simon will provide an update on the election and answer questions before the Public Accuracy Test begins.

