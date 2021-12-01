Watch live at 3: Oakland County sheriff update on Oxford High School shooting

Oakland County Sheriff MIchael Bouchard is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. Wednesday into the investigation of the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Oakland County Prosector Karen McDonald announced she is seeking to charge the 15-year-old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, as an adult in the the Oxford High School shooting.

He will be arraigned, she said, with first-degree murder of four students, terrorism and gun-related crimes.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard

The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun his dad purchased four days earlier on Black Friday, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said late Tuesday evening.

Bouchard said he walked through the school Tuesday night, discussing his observations and other case details in a Wednesday morning interview with CNN.

"The evidence I've seen there shows he was very clearly trying to kill people," Bouchard said in the television interview.

"I've seen some of the actual video of the shooting itself. It's clear that he came out with the intent to kill people. He was shooting people at close range, often times toward the head or chest ... It's chilling. It's just absolutely cold-hearted, murderous."

Dave Boucher contributed to this report.

