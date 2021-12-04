Replay: Parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect to be arraigned

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, are expected to be arraigned Saturday and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday in Detroit after they did not show for their arraignment Friday in Rochester Hills and the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

The charges to James and Jennifer Crumbley come after it was revealed the handgun Ethan Crumbley is accused of using in the shooting Tuesday, a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol, was purchased four days earlier on Black Friday by James Crumbley. Other evidence, including social media posts and text messages were cited by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald as evidence for the charges.

Four students died and seven other people were injured in the mass shooting.

Ethan Crumbley faces four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, and firearm possession charges and was charged as an adult.

