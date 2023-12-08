Watch live at 9 a.m.: Ethan Crumbley to be sentenced in Oxford H.S. shooting

Just over two years since opening fire in Oxford High School, killing four students and injuring seven other people at the school, Ethan Crumbley will learn his sentence Friday in an Oakland County courtroom.

Survivors and victims' loved ones were being led into the courtroom shortly after 8:30 a.m. in preparation for a day that will be dominated by victim impact statements, followed by Judge Kwame Rowe announcing Crumbley's sentence.

The Free Press is monitoring the hearing via livestream and from the courtroom. You can watch the hearing below.

How we got here: Oxford High School shooting case

Crumbley, who was 15 when he carried out the deadly massacre on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges last year, admitting he planned and carried out the shooting, and meant to cause panic and fear in the school that day.

Oxford High School students Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16, at top, and Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed in a school shooting on Nov. 30.

According to courtroom testimony, Crumbley planned and obsessed about the school shooting in his journal, and wrote that he wanted to survive the rampage so he could witness the pain and suffering.

The four students who died were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

In September, a judge determined that Crumbley is eligible for a sentence of life without parole following a lengthy and emotional Miller hearing, a mandatory proceeding that helps judges decide whether juveniles should spend the rest of their lives in prison.

What about James and Jennifer Crumbley?

James and Jennifer Crumbley, meantime, continue to maintain their innocence in the unprecedented case as the first parents in America charged in a mass school shooting. They will face separate trials in January on involuntary manslaughter charges. They are accused of ignoring their son's mental health troubles and buying him a gun instead of getting him help — the same gun he used in the November 2021 massacre.

Friday's sentencing is expected to be preceded by victim impact statements.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: Ethan Crumbley to be sentenced in Oxford H.S. shooting