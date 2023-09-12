WATCH LIVE: Accused cop killer’s trial continues after emotional testimonies bring some to tears

The trial for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer continues Tuesday in Clay County.

Othal Wallace is accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021.

Raynor died weeks later.

Read: TIMELINE: Othal Wallace captured in Georgia

Prosecutors played graphic body camera video Monday from a second officer who arrived seconds after she saw her colleague lying on the ground hurt.

It brought Raynor’s family and some jurors to tears.

Watch: Othal Wallace’s girlfriend attempted to help officer he allegedly shot, new video suggests

The mother of Wallace’s children also testified about what she remembers from that night.

Channel 9 has a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.