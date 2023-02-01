Motion to delay Aiden Fucci’s murder trial denied, jury selection will begin Monday

The defense team for Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing St. Johns County 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, filed a motion Wednesday morning requesting the trial be pushed back.

The motion was denied by Judge R. Lee Smith during Fucci’s final pretrial hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Fucci is being charged as an adult with first-degree premeditated murder. Jury selection in his trial is set to start Monday.

Last month, Action News Jax told you when a judge agreed with the state’s motion for a 6-person jury. Prosecutors argued there is no constitutional right to a 12-person jury. That’s because Fucci is a minor and can’t receive the death penalty.

Fucci is accused of killing Tristyn on Mother’s Day in 2021. Investigators said he stabbed Tristyn more than 100 times in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s house in the neighborhood where they both lived.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson weighed in on the prosecution’s request for a six-person jury rather than a 12-person jury.

“It’s easier to convince 6 people of a thing, than it is 12. So it makes it a little bit easier for the state attorney to successful prosecute and the jury to convict,” Carson said.

Action News Jax will be in the courtroom on Monday when the trial is set to begin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.