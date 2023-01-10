Akron Public Schools board votes yes on contract with teachers; union to vote Tuesday

A supporter holds a sign as Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe addresses members and supporters of the teachers union gathered outside the Akron Public Schools administration building before the Akron school board meeting on Monday.
The Akron Public Schools board voted unanimously Monday night in support of a tentative three-year contract with the Akron Education Association, representing more than 2,700 teachers in the district.

Union members are set to vote as soon as Tuesday, but Monday's school board vote is halfway to making the deal official.

Teachers, parents and other supporters of the Akron Education Association rally outside the Akron Public Schools administration building before the Akron school board meeting Monday in support of the teachers union.
The contract was a late addition to the board's agenda at the end of the meeting and followed a short executive session. A copy of the contract was not yet available.

The tentative agreement, reached at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, averted a strike that was set to start at 12:01 a.m. Monday if there was no deal.

The contract includes raises for teachers each of the next three years, in addition to step raises, according to the union's attorney. The district administration dropped its push for more narrow language around what constitutes an assault against a teacher.

Supporters of the teachers union react to a honking car as they rally Monday outside the Akron Public Schools administration building.
At the start of the meeting, the board selected new leadership, voting Derrick Hall and Diana Autry as president and vice president, respectively. Previous Board President N.J. Akbar had said he would not seek a third year-long term as the board's leader.

This article will be updated during and after the meeting.

Jennifer Riter, a career education teacher in Akron, waves to cars as she joins others at a rally Monday at the Akron Public Schools administration building.
Ashley Phillips, of East Community Learning Center, Adam From of Ellet CLC and Sloan Stakleff of Firestone, play Aretha Franklin's &quot;Respect&quot; along with other APS music teachers as supporterd of the Akron Education Association gather outside the Akron Public Schools sdministration building before the Akron school board meeting Monday.
Cody Lutz, 14, and his sister Sydney, 12, join their mother, Kelly, who is a pre-K teacher for Akron Public Schools, and others at a rally in support of the teachers union before the board meeting Monday.
Teachers, parents and other supporters of the Akron Education Association gather outside the Akron Public Schools' administration building before Monday night's Akron school board meeting in support of the teachers union.
