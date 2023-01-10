Akron Public Schools board votes yes on contract with teachers; union to vote Tuesday

A supporter holds a sign as Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe addresses members and supporters of the teachers union gathered outside the Akron Public Schools administration building before the Akron school board meeting on Monday.

The Akron Public Schools board voted unanimously Monday night in support of a tentative three-year contract with the Akron Education Association, representing more than 2,700 teachers in the district.

Union members are set to vote as soon as Tuesday, but Monday's school board vote is halfway to making the deal official.

The contract was a late addition to the board's agenda at the end of the meeting and followed a short executive session. A copy of the contract was not yet available.

The tentative agreement, reached at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, averted a strike that was set to start at 12:01 a.m. Monday if there was no deal.

The contract includes raises for teachers each of the next three years, in addition to step raises, according to the union's attorney. The district administration dropped its push for more narrow language around what constitutes an assault against a teacher.

At the start of the meeting, the board selected new leadership, voting Derrick Hall and Diana Autry as president and vice president, respectively. Previous Board President N.J. Akbar had said he would not seek a third year-long term as the board's leader.

