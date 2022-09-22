Watch live: Alex Jones trial in dispute over how much he owes Sandy Hook parents in damages

Alex Jones is in court in Connecticut on Thursday regarding damages he was ordered to pay to parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. In August, a jury in Austin ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who's son Jesse was among the 20 children and six educators shot and killed at the school in Newtown, Conn.

This second trial comes after the families of 10 victims at Sandy Hook won defamation suits last year after Jones said on his InfoWars show that the event was staged by the government. Family members of those victims are also observing Jones' testimony at the court in Waterbury, which is about 20 miles from Newtown.

Jones will face a thirddefamation trial involving Sandy Hook families that could lead to additional damages awarded by juries.

Watch the court proceedings live here:

