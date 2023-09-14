Watch live as Alex Murdaugh returns to a South Carolina courtroom. Why he's there and more

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is back in front of a judge in South Carolina Thursday.

Murdaugh was in front of Judge Clifton Newman once again in Beaufort County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. and he wasn't alone. Two of his alleged co-conspirators and accomplices, former Beaufort attorney Cory H. Fleming and former Hampton bank CEO Russell L. Laffitte, join him.

This is the first time Murdaugh has been in a courtroom since security led him away to state prison following his March 2023 double murder conviction.

Here's why Murdaugh, Fleming and Laffitte are once again in a South Carolina courtroom and more updates from inside the courthouse.

Why is Alex Murdaugh in court today? Cory Fleming? Russell Laffitte?

Fleming will be sentenced for his state crimes, and it's possible that court dates may be set to try Murdaugh and Laffitte for their alleged state financial crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman presides over a Murdaugh case once again

Judge Newman is presiding over all of the S.C. State Grand Jury cases involving Murdaugh's more than 100 financial and drug-related crimes.

The last time Murdaugh and Newman saw each other was when Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences for murdering his wife and child.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch live stream inside Alex Murdaugh's latest case in SC court