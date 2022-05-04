WATCH LIVE: Attorneys of man shot, killed by Osceola County deputies providing update

The attorneys for the 20-year-old man shot and killed after deputies opened fire outside an Osceola County Target are set to provide new details on the case Wednesday afternoon.

Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa, from NeJame Law, who are representing Jayden Baez and his family and Joseph Lowe, are holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the case.

The attorneys said in a statement Wednesday that the deputies involved in the shooting were in unmarked cars and did not identify themselves as law enforcement before the shooting.

According to the attorneys, on April 27, four men, including two teenagers, were at the Kissimmee Target location when two of them entered the store and were suspected of shoplifting Pokemon cards and a pizza, worth a total of $40.

Attorneys said Osceola County deputies followed the teenagers in the store and watched as they left the store. They said the teenagers entered their car without being stopped.

The attorneys said as the men drove away from the store, several unmarked deputy vehicles boxed in their car.

“From all the information obtained to date, the deputies never identified themselves as law enforcement and were in unmarked vehicles,” attorneys said in a statement. “As the car continued to drive off, the deputies, without legal cause or justification, fired multiple gunshots into their vehicle without regard for the safety of the occupants or civilians in the area.”

As a result of the shooting, the family attorneys said Baez, 20, was killed, and Joseph Lowe was critically injured after he was shot six times, and two others were seriously injured.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a statement on Wednesday that immediately prior to the shooting, several members of the agency were performing training exercises in a nearby parking lot. He said because they were training, they deputies were wearing tactical gear and not equipped with body cameras.

Lopez said he is not releasing any additional information about the shooting, including the names of the deputies involved, as the investigation is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“I ask the media and the community for their patience as we wait for the investigation to be completed,” Lopez said in a statement. “It is important that all of us, my agency, the community, and the media, wait for the truth.”

You can read his full statement below:

