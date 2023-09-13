Watch live: Authorities announce capture of escaped killer in Chester County

Pennsylvania State Police have captured escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the details of the capture. Pennsylvania State Police announced at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday that he was captured.

Police zeroed in on an area not far from where escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante ditched a dairy van as strong storms rolled through northwestern Chester County overnight Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday warned South Coventry Township residents that they believed Cavalcante was within a perimeter bounded by Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park roads.

The area encompasses Warwick County Park, which was closed Tuesday due to police activity, according to the Chester County parks website. As of this writing, the website hadn’t been updated to announce any closures for Wednesday yet.

The Owen J. Roberts School District is closed Wednesday as the search for 34-year-old Cavalcante nears two weeks.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, roughly a week after being sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão 38 times in the presence of her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Prosecutors say the Brazilian native killed Brandão to stop her from telling police about charges against him in connection with a 2017 slaying in Brazil. He was captured in Virginia. Authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Watch live as police talk about Danelo Cavalcante capture