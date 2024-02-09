Watch live: Axiom Space astronauts headed for splashdown off Florida

The four crew of the Axiom Space Ax-3 mission that launched from Kennedy Space Center last month are headed for a splashdown off the coast of Daytona Beach this morning.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom that departed from the International Space Station on Wednesday morning is targeting an 8:30 a.m. return off the Florida coast carrying the Ax-3 crew of Axiom chief astronaut and mission commander Michael López-Alegría along with Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravcı of Turkey and European Space Agency project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden. The Dragon is also returning 550 pounds of science research and cargo back from the ISS.

SpaceX has seven available landing spots in either the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico, but will aim for the Daytona Beach location, expecting winds of less than 10 mph and relatively calm seas for recovery operations.

The quartet launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from KSC on Jan. 18 marking the first of six potential human spaceflight missions on the calendar this year planned from the Space Coast, with SpaceX responsible for five of them.

Their return marks the completion of the 12th human spaceflight by SpaceX, which launch its first Crew Dragon in May 2020. It has since taken up 46 passengers to space across its fleet of four spacecraft. López-Alegría takes up two of those 46 slots as he became the first repeat flyer having also flown on the first mission for Axiom Space.

Most of SpaceX flights are part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to rotate four astronauts to the ISS every six months. After the first test flight Demo-2, it has since flown up seven of those missions. Axiom Space flights are private missions to the ISS for which SpaceX acts like an Uber. Axiom pays SpaceX for launch service and NASA for the stay on the ISS.

The Ax-3 crew is the first all-European private crew as López-Alegría has both U.S. and Spanish citizenship. They spent nearly 18 days on board the ISS having been delayed from their originally planned departure last weekend because of bad weather over Florida.

SpaceX’s next human spaceflight is coming up as early as Feb. 22 with the launch from KSC of the Crew-8 mission to relieve Crew-7, which has been on board the ISS since August.

SpaceX has another crew rotation mission as early as August and another Axiom Space mission in October as well as the private Polaris Dawn mission that won’t visit the ISS but send up billionaire Jared Issacman and three others on an orbital mission that will feature the first commercial tethered spacewalk. That flight is targeted for this summer.

The other human spaceflight planned this year not from SpaceX will be the first test flight with passengers on board for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, part of Boeing’s efforts to catch up to SpaceX and be able to take part in the Commercial Crew Program rotational missions. That flight is slated for April.