Watch live ballot count in El Paso County for December District 2 special election

Live video of ballot counting in El Paso County will be available for the Dec. 9 special election.

The 2021 Texas law requires any county with a population of more than 100,000 to conduct video surveillance of “all areas containing voted ballots” after their delivery to central counting, and to make one or more of these videos available to the public via livestream. (Audio is not required.)

Introduced by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the law aims to prevent “fraudulent practices” in elections. It banned 24-hour and drive-thru voting, added new rules for mail-in voting, expanded access for poll watchers and created new criminal penalties for election-related offenses, among other changes.

With the District 2 seat on the El Paso City Council the only election on Saturday's ballot, Election Night vote counting will likely be faster than the previous election. However, the slate of four candidates in the race makes it likely that the election will have to be decided with a runoff.

El Paso 2023 District 2 special elections were held on Dec. 9, 2023. There are 4 candidates running to fulfill the vacant spot left by Alexsandra Annello. The newly elected representative will serve till Dec. 2024.

El Paso County ballot counting livestream

Previous live stream ballot counting videos can be viewed on the El Paso County Youtube profile. The Dec. 9 special election video will appear below once published on the profile.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso election: live ballot count for District 2 City Council