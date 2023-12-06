Watch live: Bexar County Sheriff gives update after San Antonio and Austin shootings

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a press conference a day after two people were killed in the county. Four others were killed in a string of shootings across Austin that authorities are saying were connected, too.

The suspect in the shootings, Shane James, was booked in Travis County Jail early Wednesday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said officials believe the homicide in Bexar County occurred before the series of shootings in Austin.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. An embed of the live stream will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

